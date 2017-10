BRIEF-Black Hills Q2 earnings per share $0.40

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp:

* Black Hills Corp. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.60

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Hills Corp sees fy 2017 ‍capital spending of $350 million​

* Black Hills Corp sees ‍fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.43 - $3.58​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: