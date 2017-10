Oct 30 (Reuters) - Black Iron Inc

* Black Iron provides update on go forward development plan

* Black Iron - PEA for ‍Shymanivske Iron Ore project expected to be completed in mid-Q4; co expects it to show “extremely favourable” economics​

* Black Iron - co to initiate discussions with debt finance sources including European Bank For Reconstruction And Development