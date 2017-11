Nov 21 (Reuters) - Black Knight Inc:

* BLACK KNIGHT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* BLACK KNIGHT - ‍PRICES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING BY AFFILIATES OF THOMAS H. LEE PARTNERS OF 7 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT OFFERING PRICE OF $45.50​