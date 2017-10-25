FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackbaud reports Q3 EPS of $0.26
October 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Blackbaud reports Q3 EPS of $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Blackbaud Inc:

* Blackbaud Inc sees FY ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.12 to $2.20​ ​

* Blackbaud announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $195.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.4 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackbaud Inc sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP revenue of $785 million to $795 million​

* Blackbaud Inc sees FY ‍non-GAAP income from operations of $159 million to $165 million​

* Blackbaud Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.12 to $2.20​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $788.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

