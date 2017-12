Dec 1 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY ACCEPTS RULING OF INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION IN PAYMENT DISPUTE FILED BY NOKIA

* BLACKBERRY LTD - ‍ON NOVEMBER 29, 2017, ARBITRATION PANEL AWARDED NOKIA APPROXIMATELY $137 MILLION​

* BLACKBERRY LTD - ‍BLACKBERRY WILL RECORD AMOUNT OF AWARD AS A ONE-TIME GAAP-ONLY CHARGE​