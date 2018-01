Jan 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* BLACKBERRY - CO, BAIDU TO COLLABORATE TO ACCELERATE DEPLOYMENT OF CONNECTED & AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEMS, SUPPLIERS WORLDWIDE

