FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackberry Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 23, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Blackberry Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23

* Blackberry Ltd - Q1 non-GAAP total software and services revenues of $169 million; GAAP company total software and services revenues of $160 million

* Reports Q1 non-GAAP total revenue of $244 million; Q1 GAAP total revenue of $235 million‍​‍​

* Blackberry Ltd - outlook for fiscal 2018 is unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 67%; Q1 gaap gross margin of 64%

* Blackberry Ltd - total cash balance increased to $2.6 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter

* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year

* Blackberry Ltd - “we expect growth at or above the overall market in software and services” in 2018

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $987.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (blck.by/2sJnsFS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.