BRIEF-Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 Q2

* Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 second quarter

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $249 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackberry Ltd qtrly non-gaap total revenue $ ‍$249 million​ million versus $352 million

* Blackberry Ltd - qtrly gaap gross margin ‍74 percent​ versus 64 percent last quarter

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were approximately $2.5 billion as of august 31, 2017​

* Blackberry Ltd qtrly gaap revenue $238 million​ million versus $334 million

* Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 total non-gaap revenue in range of $920 million to $950 million​

* Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 total non-gaap software and services revenue growth in range of 10 percent to 15 percent​

* Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 positive non-gaap EPS for full year​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $924.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍based on progress thus far in FY 18, on track to achieve software and services revenue growth of 10%-15%, profitability for FY

* Q2 revenue view $220.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S