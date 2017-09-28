FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍announced company has signed its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science And Technology Company Ltd​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍first product from partnership will be an all-touch smartphone​

* Blackberry Ltd - ‍licensing deal means NTD will develop devices to be branded by OEMs, carriers, local smartphone brands, marketed as “Blackberry Secure”​

* Blackberry Ltd - product is expected to ship early in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.