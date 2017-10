Oct 23 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc:

* Blackhawk Network Holdings says ‍on October 23, Charles O. Garner joined Blackhawk Network Holdings as its chief financial officer - sec filing​

* Blackhawk Network Holdings - Jerry Ulrich has transitioned out of his role as chief financial officer and will retire from company in November 2017​