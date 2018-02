BRIEF-Blackhawk Resource Announces Business Combination With UMG Media

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Resource Corp:

* BLACKHAWK RESOURCE CORP. ANNOUNCES A BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH UMG MEDIA CORP.

* BLACKHAWK RESOURCE CORP - CO, ‍ UMG MEDIA ANNOUNCE THEY HAVE ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH RESPECT TO A COMBINATION OF BOTH COMPANIES​

* BLACKHAWK RESOURCE CORP - AGREEMENT WHERE ‍BLACKHAWK WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF UMG​

* BLACKHAWK RESOURCE CORP - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, RESULTING ISSUER WILL BE RENAMED UMG MEDIA LTD​

* BLACKHAWK RESOURCE CORP - ‍FOLLOWING DEAL COMPLETION, CO WILL ISSUE ABOUT 220 MILLION BLACKHAWK SHARES TO UMG SHAREHOLDERS, AT $0.12/SHARE