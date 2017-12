BRIEF-Blackline Announces Offering Of 4,500,000 Shares By Selling Stockholders

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Blackline Inc:

* BLACKLINE ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF 4,500,000 SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* BLACKLINE - OFFERING OF 4.5 MILLION SHARES BY INVESTMENT FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH SILVER LAKE SUMERU, INVESTMENT FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH ICONIQ, AMONG OTHERS

* BLACKLINE INC - FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH SILVER LAKE SUMERU ARE OFFERING TO SELL 2.6 MILLION SHARES IN OFFERING

* BLACKLINE INC - FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH ICONIQ ARE OFFERING TO SELL 1.4 MILLION SHARES IN OFFERING

* BLACKLINE - MARIO SPANICCIATI, CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER & MEMBER OF BLACKLINE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, IS OFFERING TO SELL 434,783 SHARES IN OFFERING