BRIEF-BlackRock Capital Investment Corp announces departure of CFO and appoints new interim CFO

Oct 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock Capital Investment Corp

* BlackRock Capital Investment Corp announces departure of chief financial officer and appoints new interim CFO

* BlackRock Capital Investment Corp - ‍Donna Milia, CFO for BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, has decided to leave BCIC for personal reasons​

* BlackRock Capital Investment Corp - ‍Milia has agreed to remain with BlackRock advisors, LLC, BCIC’s investment advisor, through December 29, 2017​

* BlackRock Capital Investment Corp - ‍ Michael Pungello, co-head of BlackRock’s global alternatives operations group assumed interim CFO post effective Oct 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: