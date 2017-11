Nov 8 (Reuters) - Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment - qtrly ‍net asset value per share decreased 4.4pctfrom $8.33 to $7.96 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis​

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - qtrly ‍GAAP net investment income of $0.17 per share​