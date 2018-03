March 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc :

* ‍FUND’S AVERAGE DAILY DISCOUNT TO NAV DURING FIRST MEASUREMENT PERIOD FROM DEC 1 THROUGH FEB 28 WAS 8.5%​

* BLACKROCK DEBT STRATEGIES FUND- ‍FUND HAS DETERMINED TO CONDUCT TENDER OFFER FOR 10% OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES AT PRICE OF 98% OF NAV PER SHARE​