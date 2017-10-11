FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $5.92
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $5.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* BlackRock reports third quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $5.78, or $5.92 as adjusted

* Q3 earnings per share $5.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $5.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BlackRock Inc - qtrly GAAP revenue $3,233 ‍​ million versus $2,837 million

* BlackRock inc - assets under management at quarter-end were $5.98‍​ trillion versus $5.12 trillion

* BlackRock Inc - Q3 adjusted operating income $‍​1,398 million versus $1,216 million last year

* BlackRock Inc - qtrly cash management AUM increased 6 percent to $425.4 billion, driven by $20.4 billion of net inflows‍​

* BlackRock Inc qtrly iShares ETFs long-term net inflows of $52.3 billion‍​

* Q3 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BlackRock Inc - $76 billion of long-term net inflows in qtr‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.