BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill Comments On The U.S. Treasury Yield Curve‍​

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc Strategist Richard Turnill :

* BLACKROCK INC STRATEGIST RICHARD TURNILL ON THE U.S. TREASURY YIELD CURVE SAYS “TODAY’S FLATTER YIELD CURVE IS NOT A RECESSIONARY SIGNAL”‍​

* BLACKROCK‘S TURNILL SAYS ECONOMIC SLACK ANALYSIS GIVES CONVICTION THAT GLOBAL, U.S. ECONOMIC EXPANSION’S REMAINING LIFESPAN CAN BE MEASURED IN YEARS‍​

* ‍BLACKROCK‘S TURNILL SAYS OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH AND INFLATION SUPPORTS PREFERENCE FOR EQUITIES, INCLUDING CYCLICALS — DESPITE FLAT YIELD CURVE​

* BLACKROCK‘S TURNILL SAYS “WE COULD SEE LONG-TERM TREASURIES RISING A BIT FROM HERE ”‍​

* ‍BLACKROCK'S TURNILL SAYS "WITHIN U.S. FIXED INCOME, WE LIKE TREASURY INFLATION-PROTECTED BONDS OVER NOMINAL GOVERNMENT DEBT"​