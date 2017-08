BRIEF-Blackrock's Jeffrey Rosenberg comments on outlook for fixed income market

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Blackrock's Jeffrey Rosenberg :

* Blackrock's Jeffrey Rosenberg on fixed income market outlook says "See selected opportunities in bank loans but our stance is defensive"‍​

* Blackrock's Jeffrey Rosenberg on fixed income market outlook says “Within high yield we prefer bonds over loans"‍​

* Blackrock's Jeffrey Rosenberg on fixed income market outlook says "Our overall stance within and across credit markets is up-in-quality"‍​

* Blackrock's Jeffrey Rosenberg on fixed income market outlook says "We also like selected Emerging Market Debt (EMD)"‍​ Further company coverage: