BRIEF-Blackrock's Rieder says believe Fed is targeting 3 rate hikes for 2018

* Blackrock Inc's Rick Rieder says we believe the Fed is targeting three rate hikes for 2018

* Blackrock's Rieder says also don’t believe another rate hike is likely from the Fed until Dec FOMC meeting

* Blackrock's Rieder says we think the European Central Bank is likely to keep its deposit rate at the existing low level for a very long time

* Blackrock Inc's Rick Rieder says think Bank Of Japan is likely to maintain accommodative policy on hold until inflation is decisively apparent in economy

* Blackrock's Rieder - while ECB's quantitative easing program may begin to taper in Jan, process of removing this accommodation will also be protracted