FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill bullish on European, Japanese, emerging markets stocks
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 13, 2017 / 6:48 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill bullish on European, Japanese, emerging markets stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:

* “We like stocks in Europe, Japan and emerging markets” due to surging corporate earnings, sustained global growth

* Says we see a brighter outlook for equity performance outside the U.S. over the next few quarters ‍​

* U.S. Treasury yield curve has hit flattest levels in a decade on more short-term bond supply, higher expectations of Fed rate hike

* Tech has been standout in showing it can top expectations, posting biggest beats among sectors across U.S., Europe, Asia in latest quarter

* Expect data to confirm view that U.S. core inflation is picking up, keeping Fed on track to lift rates in december

* Says financials have made up about 20 percent of global earnings growth this year – a share we see rising in 2018 as bond yields rise‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.