2 months ago
BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
June 19, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill

* Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill provides comments on disconnect between Fed normalization and falling long-term rates

* Blackrock's Turnill says the rates disconnect is partly due to markets overly focusing on softening inflation data while fed focuses more on outlook

* Blackrock's Turnill - sees sustained above-trend global growth & stabilizing inflation ahead

* Blackrock's Turnill - above-trend global growth & stabilizing inflation mean impact of Fed’s pace of normalization may be greater than bond markets currently anticipate

* Blackrock's Turnill says "our base case is for modestly rising U.S. rates"

* Blackrock's Turnill says front-end to intermediate U.S. Treasuries, as well as credit and mortgages offer little cushion against Fed normalization hiccups Further company coverage:

