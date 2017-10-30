FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlackRock’s Turnill says BlackRock growth GPS for UK has ticked down
#Bonds News
October 30, 2017 / 4:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-BlackRock’s Turnill says BlackRock growth GPS for UK has ticked down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s Richard Turnill:

* BlackRock’s richard turnill - BlackRock growth GPS for UK has ticked down, suggesting 12-month consensus estimates for UK GDP to move slightly lower‍​

* BlackRock’s Turnill​ - we hold a cautious view on UK duration in the near term, with the BOE likely to raise rates this week

* BlackRock’s Turnill says the central bank’s next moves are less clear and may leave UK gilts taking their cues from global bond markets​

* BlackRock’s Turnill - see the pound supported in short term but risks skewed to downside as it acts as barometer of brexit anxieties over medium term‍ ​

* BlackRock’s Turnill says favor UK and eurozone companies geared to sustained growth in the global economy ​

* BlackRock's Turnill says we see risks to domestically exposed companies in the UK equity market​ Source text :(bit.ly/1SsnXJT) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
