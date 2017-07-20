FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly net income per common unit $0.51
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly net income per common unit $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP

* Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly net income per common unit $0.51

* Blackstone Group LP - Distributable earnings was $781 million ($0.63/unit) in the quarter, up 58% year-over-year

* Blackstone Group LP - ‍​ Economic net income was $705 million ($0.59/unit) in the quarter, up 36% year-over-year

* Blackstone Group LP - Inflows were $12.1 billion in the quarter, bringing the last twelve months inflows to $57.4 billion

* Blackstone Group LP - Qtrly total revenues $1.55 billion versus $1.19 billion

* Blackstone Group LP - ‍​ Total assets under management (“AUM”) grew to $371.1 billion at quarter-end, up 4 percent

* Blackstone Group LP - declared a quarterly distribution of $0.54 per common unit

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2tKiTK9] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.