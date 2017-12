Dec 1 (Reuters) - Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc:

* BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST-PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 10.8 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK; WITH GROSS PROCEEDS IS ABOUT $344.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: