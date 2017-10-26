BRIEF-‍Blackwells Capital Llc says sent letter to board, management of Supervalu ​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* ‍Blackwells Capital Llc - sent letter to board, management of Supervalu Inc​

* ‍Blackwells Capital Llc says seeks to immediately engage with board of Supervalu to review proposed business improvement initiatives​

* ‍Blackwells Capital Llc says owns approximately 3.6 percent of Supervalu’s common stock and equivalents​

* ‍Blackwells Capital - ‍requested near-term meeting with supervalu board, management to review its proposal, develop plan to strengthen co, performance​