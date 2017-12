Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blirt SA:

* N50 CYPRUS LTD, ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH MARIAN POPINGIS, ACQUIRES 0.9 MILLION OF CO SHARES

* N50 CYPRUS LTD RAISES ITS STAKE IN CO TO 51.24 PERCENT FROM 40.58 PERCENT STAKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)