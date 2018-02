Feb 22 (Reuters) - BLIRT SA:

* RESOLVES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 95,152 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 951,517 SERIES N SHARES

* SERIES N SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 0.88 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES N SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO N50 CYPRUS LIMITED WHICH CURRENTLY OWNS 66.46 PERCENT STAKE IN CO‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)