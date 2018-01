Jan 22 (Reuters) - Blis Technologies Ltd:

* Q3 REVENUE WAS NZ$1.6 MILLION, UP 6% ON PREVIOUS QUARTER AND SIMILAR TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q3 ‍EBITDA NZ$0.2 MLN

* SEES FY REVENUE IN EXCESS OF NZ$5 MLN AND AN EBITDA LOSS OF LESS THAN NZ$0.5 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: