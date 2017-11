Nov 7 (Reuters) - BLOCKTRADE - BB HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC :

* BLOCKTRADE : ‍ISSUED 500,000 OF ORDINARY SHARES OF ONE PENNY EACH PURSUANT TO BLOCK LISTING FACILITY​

* BLOCKTRADE - BB HEALTHCARE : ‍ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT PRICE OF 114.7 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE, PREMIUM TO PREVAILING NET ASSET VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)