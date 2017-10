Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd:

* BLOCKTRADE- SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY LTD : PLACING OF 20.5 MILLION SHARES OF £0.0001 EACH TO NEW INVESTORS AT £0.06 PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING IN AGGREGATE, 1.23 MILLION STG