19 days ago
BRIEF-Bloober team plans to publish ">observer_" game on Aug. 15
July 19, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Bloober team plans to publish ">observer_" game on Aug. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - BLOOBER TEAM SA:

* ">OBSERVER_" GAME TO BE PUBLISHED ON AUG. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

