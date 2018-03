BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands And Jana Partners Announce Addition Of New Independent Director To Board

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc:

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. AND JANA PARTNERS ANNOUNCE ADDITION OF A NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO BOARD

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - JANA PARTNERS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ADDED IS WENDY BECK

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - WITH ADDITION OF BECK, BOARD CONSISTS OF EIGHT DIRECTORS

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS- IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENT OF BECK, CO, JANA ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT

* BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO APPOINT WENDY BECK TO BOARD FOR TERM ENDING AT CO‘S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

* BLOOMIN' BRANDS - UNDER AGREEMENT, JANA AGREED TO CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL, VOTING COMMITMENTS