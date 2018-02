BRIEF-Blucora Inc Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.12

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc:

* BLUCORA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $193.5 MILLION TO $198 MILLION

* GREW ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT QUARTER END BY 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $12.5 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN $29.9 MILLION AND $36.0 MILLION, OR $0.61 TO $0.74 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE BETWEEN $45.0 MILLION AND $49.7 MILLION, OR $0.92 TO $1.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $92.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $97.8 MILLION VERSUS $86.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06, REVENUE VIEW $194.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S