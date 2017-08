BRIEF-Blucora Q2 earnings per share $0.70

July 27 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc

* Blucora announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $88.8 million to $91.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $500 million to $506.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Qtrly revenue $139.2 million versus $120.1 million

* For Q3 of 2017, company expects GAAP net loss earnings per share to be between $0.42 and $0.33

* For Q3 of 2017, company expects non-GAAP net loss earnings per share to be between $0.24 and $0.14

* For full year 2017, company expects GAAP net income earnings per share to be between loss of $0.09 to growth of $0.10

* For full year 2017, company expects non-GAAP net income earnings per share to be between $1.25 to $1.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: