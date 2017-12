BRIEF-Blue Apron Appoints Brad Dickerson As Chief Executive Officer

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

* BLUE APRON APPOINTS BRAD DICKERSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - CO-FOUNDER MATT SALZBERG NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - COMPANY REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY STATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - COMPANY HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC - ‍SALZBERG WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​