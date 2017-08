Aug 4 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron says have about 1270 employees in Jersey City facility currently. More than half of those 1270 have elected to transfer to Linden

* Blue Apron says expect more transfers from Jersey City facility to Linden closer to October

* Blue Apron says employees who do not elect to transfer to Linden from Jersey City facility by october would be laid off