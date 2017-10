Aug 4 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

* “As we scale up operations at our new Linden, NJ fulfillment center, we are ramping down our Jersey City, NJ facility‍​”

* All of co's Jersey City employees have been offered opportunity to transfer to a same or comparable position in Linden‍​‍​