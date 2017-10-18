FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blue Apron says ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co's total workforce
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 18, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Blue Apron says ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co's total workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍on Oct 18, 2017, co implemented a company-wide realignment of personnel to support its strategic priorities - SEC filing​

* Blue Apron Holdings - ‍realignment resulted in reduction of about 6% of co’s total workforce across both co’s corporate offices and fulfillment centers​

* Blue Apron Holdings - as result of realignment, co expects to incur about $3.5 million in employee-related expenses, primarily consisting of severance payments

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - ‍company expects to incur employee related expenses during Q4 of 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zjfNQw) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.