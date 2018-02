BRIEF-Blue Apron Q4 Loss Per Share $0.20

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc:

* BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 13 PERCENT TO $187.7 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE REVENUE PER CUSTOMER WAS $248 IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO $246 IN Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY ‍CUSTOMERS DECREASED BY 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DECREASED BY 13% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $185.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍COST OF GOODS SOLD, EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (COGS), DECREASED 11% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $131.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​