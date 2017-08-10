FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Blue Apron reports Q2 loss per share $0.47
August 10, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Blue Apron reports Q2 loss per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $238.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.8 million

* Blue Apron Holdings Inc - Average revenue per customer was $251 in Q2 of 2017 compared to $264 in Q2 of 2016​

* Blue Apron Holdings-‍In Q2, amended revolving credit facility to increase amount available to borrow by $50.0 million to total maximum amount of $200.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

