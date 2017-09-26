BRIEF-Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with Coliseum Capital

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird announces stock repurchase agreement with coliseum capital

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍company agreed on an aggregate purchase price of $32.1 million​

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍entered into a securities repurchase agreement with investment funds managed by Coliseum Capital management, LLC​

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍aggregate purchase price of $32.1 million, reflecting a price per share of common stock of $18.65​

* Blue Bird Corp - share repurchase is made pursuant to blue bird’s existing share repurchase program of up to $50 million

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍blue bird will fund repurchase with cash on hand​

* Blue Bird Corp - ‍blue bird will continue its share repurchase program​

* Blue Bird-‍under terms of deal co to buy all of coliseum's shares of common stock, its shares of co's preferred stock, its warrants to buy common stock​