BRIEF-Blue Bird Q1 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.10

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp:

* BLUE BIRD DELIVERS STRONG FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 SALES ROSE 18.9 PERCENT TO $162.5 MILLION

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.01 BILLION TO $1.04 BILLION

* ‍GROSS MARGIN IN QUARTER WAS 12.7%, DOWN 60 BPS. FROM LAST YEAR​

* ‍INCREASING FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE TO $1,010 MILLION - $1,040 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO $80 - $85 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $80 MILLION - $85 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE TO $40 - $45 MILLION​

* ‍BUS SALES FOR QUARTER TOTALED 1,705 BUSES, 14 PERCENT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: