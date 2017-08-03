FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 earnings per share $0.68
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Blue Bird Q3 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird delivers strong fiscal 2017 third quarter results; authorizes capital stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $332.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $980 million to $1.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance to $33 - $37 million

* Blue Bird Corp - lowering adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 - $70 million for 2017

* Blue Bird Corp qtrly lowering FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $68 - $70 million

* Blue Bird Corp - has approved a capital stock repurchase program to buy-back up to $50 million over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.