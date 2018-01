BRIEF-Blue Hills Bancorp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.05

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Blue Hills Bancorp Inc:

* BLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME ON A FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS WAS $17.9 MILLION IN Q4, UP 5%, FROM $17.0 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017​

* BLUE HILLS BANCORP - Q4 INCLUDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION, OR $0.10 PER DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT