Feb 27 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* ‍RESULTS OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* ‍BOOKBUILD WAS CONSIDERABLY OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* 72 MILLION NEW BLUE LABEL SHARES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER BOOKBUILD AT R12.50 PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ZAR900 MILLION​