Feb 19 (Reuters) - Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :

* HY TOTAL INCOME $43.3 MILLION VERSUS $41.7 MILLION

* HY STATUTORY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $9.8 MILLION VERSUS $10.3 MILLION ‍​

* ‍MAINTAINED GUIDANCE FOR FY18 WITH UNDERLYING NPAT ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN $34.0 MILLION AND $36.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: