4 days ago
August 2, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Bluebird Bio Q2 net loss per share $1.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird Bio reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational progress

* Q2 revenue $16.7 million versus $1.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bluebird Bio sees that cash, cash equivalents & marketable securities of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2017 will be sufficient to fund current operations into 2020

* Qtrly net loss per share $1.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

