Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Bluegreen Vacations Corp sees IPO of 6.5 million shares priced to be between $16 and $18 per share – SEC filing​

* ‍bluegreen Vacations says in the IPO, co offering 3.74 million shares of common stock, selling shareholder offering 2.76 million shares of common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2zmkp9H]