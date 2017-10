Oct 9 (Reuters) - BlueLinx Holdings Inc:

* ‍executed agreement that provides co with a new five year, $335 million syndicated secured asset based revolving credit facility​

* BlueLinx Holdings Inc says ‍ABL facility, which matures in 2022, replaces company’s existing $335 million credit facility that expires in July 2018​

* ‍agreement provides option to increase total commitments under facility by up to $75 million subject to certain conditions​