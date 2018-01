Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc:

* ‍BLUELINX ANNOUNCES REPAYMENT OF $98 MILLION CMBS MORTGAGE​

* ‍COMPANY HAS PAID OFF REMAINING PRINCIPAL ON ITS 2006 CMBS MORTGAGE OF APPROXIMATELY $98 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍AFTER TRANSACTION, COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OWN 33 FACILITIES IN UNITED STATES.​

* PAYMENT FUNDED THROUGH LONG-TERM SALE LEASEBACK TRANSACTIONS ON 4 PROPERTIES OWNED BY CO, WHICH PROVIDED $110 MILLION IN SALE PROCEEDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: